Tehran intends to complete in 2021 a strategic project to transport oil bypassing its key energy route — the Strait of Hormuz — due to the instability in the area, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Iran is currently constructing a pipeline from the Goureh oil terminal to the port of Jask, which will allow Tehran to transport up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the eastern part of the Persian Gulf directly to the port in the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is a very important and strategic project ... due to which oil exports will be transferred from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Until the end of the current government's term [in the summer of 2021], the pipeline will open," Rouhani said at a press conference, broadcast by national media.

According to the president, the project will be partially implemented in the spring of 2021.

Last week, Rouhani said that Iran was planning to sell over 2.3 million barrels of oil each day next year, despite the recent US sanctions that targeted Iran's petroleum ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company over financial support they allegedly provided to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the US regards as a terrorist group.