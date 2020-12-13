Share:

The government and police have failed to save a woman and an innocent child from being victims of such awful actions of rapist and criminals across the country. Recently, a four years old child, Alisha, was raped with the mother in Kashmore shamefully. This case does not only reveal the carelessness of the government but also the lack of concern towards the protection of girls in the country. Every year such shameful cases are getting reported but no proper action is ever taken.

Punjab, Sindh and KPK are the most affected provinces where everyday women are sexually assaulted or killed, but still, we have not been able to eradicate these horrific acts. There must be justice for the Alisha as well as her mother. Pakistan has become much less safe as rape cases become more regular across the country.

The government is highly urged to take serious actions on the regulation of such cases so that another Alisha does not face such brutal violence at an age of only 4.

ALTAF ADAM,

Awaran.