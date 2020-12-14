Share:

Fire-fighting capacity of Karachi has been enhanced by provision of 52 state-of-art fire-trucks to the metropolis by a Chinese company.

According to details, this batch of fire-trucks provided by Chinese company is different from traditional fire trucks that can only stop and spray water.

A demonstration of vehicle functions and a demonstration of high-pressure water gun fire extinguishing were conducted during the send-off ceremony.

The project has been supervised by Prime Minister Imran Khan and it will contribute to a sound China-Pakistan relationship.

The new fire truck products will greatly enhance the Karachi City Government’s fire-fighting emergency rescue level, and provide strong hardware support for the safety of Karachi citizens.