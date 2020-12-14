Share:

I Says leaders are born and not raised in royal palaces

I People turned a deaf ear to ‘Calibri Queen’s’ call for meeting

I Opp wants to get relief through blackmailing, negative politics

Lahore - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Lahorites in good conscious have shown confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and rejected PDM’s call for a meeting.

Addressing the media during her visit to the control room set up at DC office Lahore, she said that the tall claims of opposition were exposed as only a small number of people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan. She said that leaders are born not raised in royal palaces and the leadership is not transferred through inheritance. The self-proclaimed leaders tried to put the country into crisis despite alarming corona situation in the country but the Lahorites rejected their treacherous narrative, she added.

She said that the government didn’t put any obstacle in the way of opposition in order to avoid any confrontation and to expose the political strength of PDM to the public. She said that people of Lahore paid heed to the secret message of Shehbaz Sharif and turned a deaf ear to Calibri Queen’s call for a meeting. The Calibri Queen’s efforts to double cross Shehbaz Sharif ended in vain, she further said. She said that Lahorites ruined the political agenda of PDM as only a few people attended the meeting.

Dr Firdous said that opposition held this congregation unlawfully and strict legal action will be taken against the organizers and their facilitators. She was of the view that PPP will never resign on the behest of Calibri Queen. She further said that the government foiled the attempt of PDM for political confrontation and martyrdom through her best strategy.

Earlier, talking to the media after her visit to the corona monitoring center set up at Mayo Hospital Lahore, she said that the insensible leaders of PDM do not care about the public. She said that the death of 36 people during the last 24 hours is alarming. PDM put the lives of innocent people in danger just to save their looted money and nefarious agenda, she added.

Dr. Firdous said that opposition is making unsuccessful efforts to intimidate the government by holding the processions. The government will not let the desire of opposition’s political martyrdom to be fulfilled, she added. She said that PDM leaders who enjoy luxurious lifestyles cannot understand the problems of common people as they rush to foreign countries for medical treatment. She said that PML-N is crying for rigging in Lahore where they have retained 80 per cent seats. She said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz remained indifferent and neither asked the people to join the meeting nor directed the parliamentarians to resign.

She said that the alliance of PDM is to plunder the national exchequer but people of Lahore have successfully negated their agenda.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan termed opposition plan to tender resignations from assemblies only a political stunt.

she said that nobody could impose ‘royal family’ stance on masses through creating chaos or making the national institutions controversial.

She said, “Minar-e-Pakistan is a symbol of country’s stability and those trying to create instability will badly fail.” She said that so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to destabilise the country, adding that they could not digest the achievements of the incumbent government which had been achieved under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said that she visited Mayo Hospital to review provision of health facilities to coronavirus patients. She said it was crucial to make collective efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SACM said that those who stay in five star hotels and drink imported water could not feel or understand the problems of a common man.

She said that the main purpose of the opposition parties was to get relief through blackmailing and negative politics, but they would get no relief from anywhere.