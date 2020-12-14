Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Sunday said that opposition parties were not interested in talks with ruling party for resolving public issues.

The Speaker National Assembly had invited the leaders of Opposition benches to discuss matters relating to COVID-19 for protecting the lives of the people but they paid no attention to public health issues, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Commenting on public rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement taken out in Lahore, he said the opposition leaders were following an agenda to hide assets and money looted from the national projects, he stated.

The leaders of PDM parties did not have any ideology, he added. Appreciating the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) policies, he said in the first wave of coronavirus, the incumbent government made concrete measures to run the economic and business activity in the country. About the long-march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), being planned in the next month, he said: “It should be called a “wrong march” in the current situation.”

Babar Awan said that developed countries were facing economic challenges due to COVID-19 rising cases and in Pakistan, the opposition parties were busy in organizing public meetings for personal gains.