Share:

LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the various parts of the provincial capital. The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Darampura, Ghaziabad, Shahdra Morr, PIA Road, Green Town, Iqbal Town, Zarar Shaheed Road, College Road and shifted seven truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard. Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 23,000 on various shopkeepers, said MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.