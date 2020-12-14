Share:

KARACHI - Two members of a family were burnt to wdeath while two others scorched due to fire in a house in the metropolis on Sunday.

According to details, fire initiated from UPS engulfed a house located in Zamanabad area of Karachi. Two including a woman identified as Reema, 35, and her five-year daughter Abresh were burnt to death in the fire while husband and a son of deceased lady were scorched. The local residents on self-help basis extinguished the fire and shifted the bodies and scorched people to hospital.