Share:

LAHORE-The sixth day of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship saw Master Paints, Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerging as winners after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints outclassed Imperial Hydroponics 10-2. Marcos Panelo played impressive polo and smashed in superb seven goals while Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, both the goals were hit by James Fewster.

Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo routed AOS by 11-7. The main hero behind the winning side was Mannuel Carranza, who contributed with splendid seven goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana hit a hat-trick and Malik Salaar one. From AOS, Hugo Antonio and Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed with a hat-trick and Shah Shamyl Alam hit one.

Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged as winners in the third match by outpacing Newage 9-6. The star of the day for Diamond Paints/FG Polo was Tom Brodie with seven goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed hit one goal each. From Newage, Edward Banner Eve, Adnan Jalil Azam and Syed Aun Rizvi scored two goals each. Today (Monday), the only match will be played between Remounts and Barry’s at 3:00 pm.