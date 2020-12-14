Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussein Mallick, the wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, yesterday came down hard on the Indian authorities for extending the ban on high speed internet till December 25 which was imposed on 5th August, 2019 after repealing the special status of the territory and placed it under strict military siege.

Mushaal, who is also the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation (PCO), in a statement issued here said that Narendra Modi-led fascist government has been imposing the worst communication blockade and curfew in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last over one year.

She said that dwellers of the scenic valley have been reeling under the continued blockade of high speed internet service amidst the alarming upsurge of the deadly coronavirus.

Mushaal lamented that the so-called champion of freedom of speech remained tight-lipped on this barbaric act as a time when the entire world is fully relying on the latest means of communications particularly internet.

The PCO chairperson said that the fascist authorities in New Delhi extended the ban to keep the world under dark pertaining to the continued war crimes being committed by the occupied forces in the valley. She vowed that the brutal government implied all inhuman and barbaric acts to muzzle and silent the voices of the freedom fighters; however, all such acts doomed to fail.