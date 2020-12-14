Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reacting to the Sunday’s protest rally of the opposition parties in Lahore, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the opposition parties failed to gather even ten to fifteen thousand people in Lahore’s public gathering.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the gathering is frosty just like the winter season. The Information Minister said the PTI had single handily organised a big public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan but the alliance of eleven political parties collectively could not manage to hold such a gathering. He said the government is ready to talk on any issue with the opposition but no NRO will be given to the corrupt leaders. Shibli Faraz said our strategy is to take the country towards progress and development.

Earlier in a series of tweets, he said a marked recent decrease in the prices of sugar is proof of Prime Minister’s firm resolve to provide relief to the people. “Price reduction of sugar is a clear depiction of Imran Khan’s commitment to provide relief to the poor,” he said.

Despite the prevalence of coronavirus pandemic and economic challenges - the lives of people remained saved – and economy was thriving - owing to prudent strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said in spite of challenges - country’s economic indicators are on positive trend as foreign remittances have increased by 27 percent, direct foreign investment (FDI) by 150 percent, cement production by 17 percent, car sale by 68 percent in November last, besides significant increase in the sale of tractors and motorcycles during the first half of the current financial year.

The government would continue to strive for ensuring bright future of the people. The journey to progress and prosperity will continue at same pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz said that nation has rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s public meeting organised in Lahore for personal gains. Opposition parties did not have any strategy or future course of action for resolving issues of common man, he said. Voicing serious concerns over public gathering organised by PDM in Lahore, he said eleven political parties were posing serious threats to lives of the general public amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Opposition did not have any agenda behind the public meeting, due to which, they were facing utter defeat in their aimless mission, he added.