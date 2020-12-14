Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday said that out of the 72 deaths due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, 42 persons who died were on ventilators.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh, according to the NCOC. It said 67 persons died in hospitals and 5 died out of hospital on 12 December. Total active Covid-19 cases in the Pakistan as of 13 December were 46,629 as 383,000 people have recovered so far across Pakistan.

The NCOC said that a total of 438,425 cases have been detected so far (AJK 7663, Balochistan 17737, GB 4783, ICT 34579, KP 52092, Punjab 127212, Sindh 194359) while the number of total deaths stands at 8796. Sindh has so far reported 3149 deaths, Punjab 3351, KP 1463 ICT 368, Balochistan 175, GB 99 and AJK 191 deaths.

The national positivity ratio remained 7.98 percent as the highest positivity ratio was recorded at 18.92 percent in Karachi followed by Peshawar 18.08 percent and Hyderabad 15.26 percent. In Punjab, according to the NCOC, Lahore and Rawalpindi’s positivity ratio was increasing on a fast pace. There are 2471 Covid patients who are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast.

Islamabad and the federal territories collectively recorded 330 cases and 14 deaths during the last 24 hours. Islamabad reported 279 cases and 10 deaths, GB 8 cases, 1 death and AJK reported 43 cases and 3 deaths. Punjab reported 686 coronavirus cases and 31 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The province’s tally of cases has risen to 127,212 while its total deaths have reached 3,351. KP recorded another spike in the cases with 688 new infections during the last 24 hours. The province’s tally stands at 52,092.

Meanwhile, Balochistan has reported 41 more cases of the virus, taking its caseload to 17,737.

