ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will not allow India to tarnish Islamabad's global image and will expose Indian propaganda, the Foreign Office said yesterday.

Speaking to The Nation, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan had been consistently sensitizing the international community to India's such nefarious designs and ill intentions to undermine democracies in the region through structures of fake news organizations and think tanks.

“As part of its unrelenting smear campaign against Pakistan, India has remained engaged in peddling anti-Pakistan propaganda and disinformation through fake media outlets and think tanks to tarnish Pakistan’s image globally. In its crude attempts to malign Pakistan India also abused international institutions,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“Publication of the recent report by EU DisinfoLab only substantiates Pakistan’s position in front of the international community and further corroborates its long-held position about India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan,” he added. Pakistan, he said, remains fully cognizant of India’s criminal designs to malign Pakistan and will continue to expose its real face to the international community as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.”

Last week, a Brussels-based Non-Governmental Organization - working to combat disinformation against the European Union - unearthed a 15-year-old operation run by an Indian entity that used hundreds of fake media outlets and the identity of a dead professor to target Pakistan.

The EU DisinfoLab in its report, ‘Indian Chronicles: deep dive into a 15-year operation targeting the EU and United Nations to serve Indian interests,’ termed this as the “largest network” of disinformation they have exposed so far. The report released said the disinformation network run by the Srivastava Group, a New Delhi-based entity, was designed primarily to “discredit Pakistan internationally” and influence decision-making at the UN Human Rights Council and the European Parliament.

The report said in order to “undermine Pakistan internationally”, the network “resurrected dead NGOs” at the UN, impersonated the EU and laundered content produced by fake media to real media, and reached millions in South Asia and across the world.

Srivastava Group had come under the spotlight last year for arranging a visit of far-right Members of the European Parliament to the Indian-occupied Kashmir after it was stripped of its special status and put under a security and communications lockdown.