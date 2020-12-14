Share:

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,362 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of daily cases since Nov 18, latest data by the Health Ministry showed.

On Dec 6, the country recorded 3,795 cases, the highest daily figure since July 3.

Pakistan also registered 36 new virus-linked fatalities, raising the total deaths to 8,832.

The total caseload in the South Asian country of 220 million people has now reached 440,787, including 384,719 recoveries. Nearly 31,830 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

To contain the second wave, authorities have re-imposed smart lockdowns in virus-affected zones, along with a general ban on public meetings and rallies.

However, on Sunday, opposition parties gathered thousands of supporters in the northeastern city of Lahore.

The rally was part of an ongoing campaign by an 11-party opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to oust the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They accuse him of coming into power through rigged elections two years ago.