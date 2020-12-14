Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday categorically rejects terrorism-related insinuations by the Indian External Affairs Minister and other political figures.

"Regurgitating of baseless allegations does not turn them into truth. Nor does it wash away the fact of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and master-minding of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally," said a foreign ministry statement. The “dossier” presented by Pakistan to the world community and the EU DisinfoLab’s recent report speak for themselves, it added.

By peddling false narratives, the RSS-inspired BJP regime can neither divert attention from its internal failings, nor hide from the world community its grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people as well as the persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, under the pernicious ‘Hindutva’ agenda.