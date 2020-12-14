Share:

Pakistan has reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 440,787. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,832 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,362 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 195,702 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 127,541 in Punjab 52,449 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 34,840 in Islamabad, 17,745 in Balochistan, 7,719 in Azad Kashmir and 4,791 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,365 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,158 in Sindh, 1,473 in KP, 371 in Islamabad, 191 in Azad Kashmir, 175 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,064,220 coronavirus tests and 31,830 in the last 24 hours. 384,719 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,456 patients are in critical condition.