ISLAMABAD-China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first four months of the current financial year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore. The total imports from China during July-October (2020-21) were recorded at $ 3,570.360 million against the $ 3,145.098 million during July-October (2019-21), showing an increase of 13.52 per cent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by UAE, wherefrom Pakistan imported goods worth $ 2188.122 million against the imports of $ 2468.414 million last year, showing negative growth of 11.35 per cent. Singapore was the at the third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $ 871.086 million against the imports of $727.840 million last year, showing the growth of 19.74 per cent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $ 634.207 million against $505.339 million during last year, showing the growth of 25.50 per cent while the imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $ 573.501 million against $ 523.520 million last year, showing an increase of 9.54 per cent, the data revealed. The imports from Kuwait were recorded at $ 376.881 million against $ 365.169 million whereas the imports from South Korea were recorded at $ 338.495 million against $ 235.196 million last year. During July-October, the imports from Malaysia were recorded at $ 327.854 million against $ 329.016 million whereas the imports from Switzerland at $ 325.852 million against $ 183.090 million.