Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciating the role of Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for peace and stability in Afghanistan has assured that Pakistan would continue to exhibit complete support for regional peace and stability.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army stated this during a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan, General Austin Scott Miller who called on him on Monday.

During the meeting, the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process, it added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.