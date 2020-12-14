Share:

LAHORE - Commenting on the PDM’s public meeting at Greater Iqbal Park, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Sunday said that nothing came out of PDM’s flopped power show except a great humiliation for the leadership.

“Thanks to the people of Lahore for rejecting the narrative of PML-N”, he said while addressing a press conference here this evening along with Special Assistant for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Raja Basharat said that PDM’s gathering was devoid of any positive thought which further confused the nation instead of giving any guideline. He said that Maryam kept going from door to door to make the meeting a success but she was disappointed in the historic failure.

Raja Basharat further stated that the PML-N had conceded defeat even before the event when it had allocated a small patch of land out of thousands of kanals for the rally. He averred that the people of Pakistan today had come to know the reality of PDM. The minister said it was unfortunate that the convicted daughter of a convicted criminal and sister of fugitive brothers was trying to teach the nation a lesson in law.

The law minister advised the participants to show responsibility and move to quarantine from today to protect their loved ones from Corona. Raja Basharat, while answering the questions of the journalists, said that the government had not allowed the meeting in view of the possible spread of Corona, and as such the opposition had violated the law.

The government might abide by the law, he added. He said that so far the government had not received any request from Bilawal to meet Shahbaz Sharif in jail.

Also, commenting on the activities of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders in Lahore, the law minister said that the people should witness the sympathy to the nation shown by the PDM leaders by leaving their poor workers astray on roads and taking lavish breakfasts in five star hotels. He said that the PDM political leadership was enjoying traditional Lahori dishes in the house of Ayaz Sadiq while at the same time, their workers were fighting cold and disease at the Greater Iqbal Park. He said that Nawaz Sharif had put his children outside but handed over the children of the poor to death here. Expressing regret, Raja Basharat said, “I think of the compelled mothers and sisters whose sons and brothers will be affected by the pandemic of Corona in the rally and whom these leaders are fueling their selfishness to save corruption.”

Meanwhile, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat along with Additional Chief Secretary Home and Inspector General Police Punjab continued to review the security arrangements and gave appropriate instructions to the law enforcement agencies.

The law minister also directed the police to make the security of the venue at Minar-e-Pakistan more effective and increase police patrols on the route of the rally