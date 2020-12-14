Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the people of Lahore had boycotting Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) gathering since they were fully aware these people were trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government so they were using different tactics for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the gathering was by no means impressive.

He praised the people of Lahore for rejecting PDM leaders’ anti-Pakistan narrative which, according to him, they had adopted to protect their personal interests.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif who was an absconder and sitting in London was trying to malign the national institutions for his personal gains, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai was trying to provoke people by making controversial remarks about Urdu language and other symbols of national unity.

“Mahmood Khan Achakzai insulted the people of Punjab in his speech while standing in their midst in Lahore,” he regretted.

Murad Saeed said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also using derogatory language in his speeches and he also had a controversial history.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making efforts to protect people’s lives from the coronavirus, adding everyone should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit, otherwise it (the virus) could spread at a far more brisk pace, making it difficult for the authorities to control it