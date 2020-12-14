Share:

TANK - The authorities concerned have badly failed to address the long lasting problems of Circle Kundiyan, said the core committee members of “Kundi Welfare Forum (KWF)” on Sunday.

Talking to media persons here at District Press Club Tank, Kiramatullah Kundi, Rafiullah Kundi, Asad Khan Kundi, Ibrahim Kundi and other representatives of KWF strongly denounced the authorities concerned for being unresponsive to the excessive problems of circle Kundiyan.

“The dwellers of the area have been confronting the issues of load-shedding, water scarcity, worsening communication means and other problems but the authorities concerned have been regularly turning a deaf ear to the complaints of the masses,” said Asad Kundi.

The KWF urged the KP Chief Minister to take stock of the situation and reprimand the unresponsive attitude of the authorities concerned.