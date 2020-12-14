Share:

LAHORE-Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted more than 1 million saplings with proper maintenance mechanism to take extra care of planted trees, saplings and flowers in the provincial capital during the last two and a half years. PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani told APP here on Sunday that efforts were on to enhance the greener area of the provincial capital and in this regard, the PHA introduced latest technologies of plantation and gardening.

The PHA Chairman further said the Authority was going to establish urban forest after having better results from Miyawaki method at various city areas, adding that 51 spots had also been marked for the plantation of urban forest in the PHA administered areas. He elaborated that Miyawaki was a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that helped build dense and native forest. The initiative was to ensure that plant growth was 10 times faster and as a result, it had nourished dozens of native species in the same area, thus turning the urban forest maintenance-free after first three years, he added.

Around nine urban forests have been developed in various areas of the provincial capital including, Railways Station, Johar Town, Faisal Town, Shahdra, and Begum Kot (Sheikhupura).

Yasir Gillani said that as per traditions of the PHA, the annual Chrysanthemum show (Gul-e-Dawoodi) was organized at Jilani Park last week and around 275 kinds of chrysanthemum flowers were put on display at the show.

He maintained that in the past, a large number of people from other cities visit the show but this time due to corona pandemic, only a limited number of gatherings were allowed in the annual chrysanthemum show.

He said that anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being strictly followed and the PHA was making arrangements to allow only those people in the park who wear face masks, adding that as per instructions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a group of 300 people was allowed in the park at a time to avoid spread of coronavirus.

He said, “We are trying to engage the private sector including colleges, universities, hotels, real estate developers and others in plantation drives.” He was of the view that private stakeholders would prove to be very effective in the success of plantation drive of the PHA.

He appreciated the PHA gardeners and other staffers for putting in their energies for the betterment of the department.

The PHA Chairman urged the people to plant maximum trees and saplings in their houses, terrace and lawns and ensure their due role in protecting the environment and enhance the natural beauty as well.