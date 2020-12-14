Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reacting to the Opposition’s public meeting held at Lahore’s Minar-e- Pakistan on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his displeasure terming it ‘pathetic’.

In his tweets, the prime minister said the PDM leaders displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during COVID-19 spike.

“PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during Covid-19 spike, showing the scant regard they have for citizens’ safety and well-being,” he tweeted.

He reiterated that all this is to blackmail him into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth. He, however, vowed that he will never give an NRO to the opposition leaders no matter what tactics they devise.

“Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be given an NRO from my govt no matter what tactics the looters devise,” he asserted.

Earlier, the prime minister spent his Sunday morning with his pet dogs ostensibly showing relaxed and indifferent to the public meeting organised by the PDM against his government.

Imran Khan took to his Instagram to post a set of pictures in which he could be seen spending some quality time with his dogs — Sheru and Tiger.

In the viral pictures, that instantly made rounds on social media, the prime minister could be spotted merrily feeding his pets under the bright morning sun.

He shared five pictures, which were captured in the garden of his Bani Gala residence, from the photoshoot to show that he is relaxing at home with his pets.