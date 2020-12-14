Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday commended the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for the defense of the country's sea frontiers during a visit to the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The premier was given a detailed briefing about the naval forces' initiatives for maritime sector development. He was accompanied by federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, and Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

PM Imran Khan commended the naval forces for providing security to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project including the Gwadar Porta and assured all possible cooperation. He said the PTI government was trying to promote the maritime sector.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کا نیول ہیڈ کوارٹرز اسلام آباد کا دورہ نیول ہیڈ کوارٹرز آمد پر پاک بحریہ کے سربراہ ایڈمرل محمد امجد خان نیازی نے وزیرِ اعظم کا استقبال کیا۔ PDM leadership meets at Raiwind to decide future strategy پاک بحریہ کے چاق و چوبند دستے نے وزیراعظم کو گارڈ آف آنر پیش کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/9WVhnCWBHc — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 14, 2020

Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said the Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to protect the maritime interests and sea frontiers of the country.