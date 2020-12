Share:

ATTOCK- Police have booked three accused for allegedly kidnaping a young man from the jurisdiction of Jand police station, a week ago. Noor Jahan w/o Fateh Khan told Jand police that a week ago her son Dilawar Mehboob went missing and she was certain that her rivals had kidnapped him.

Police have registered an FIR and started investigation. PRO Attock Police Karim Nawaz told this journalist that police have started investigation and hopefully the issue will be resolved within next few days.