ISLAMABAD- Police are committed to provide justice to people and to resolve public issues on priority basis. This was stated by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Sheikh in a meeting with members of Neighbourhood Watch Committees on Sunday.

The meeting was also attended by SDPOs and all SHOs. As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, the meeting was held to enhance cooperation between police and public and devise effective strategy to combat crime through mutual cooperation. Members of Conciliatory Committees specially attended the meeting and all were briefed about the working and progress of these committees so far. Coordination between Police Pairs and members is established for mutual cooperation in order to curb the crimes. Issues of members were discussed and future action plan was set. Members praised the initiative of these committees and said crime has reduced since constitution of these commitees. All members assured their full support in this noble cause.