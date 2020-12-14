Share:

In connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan, police have lodged two cases for vandalism and forcible entry into the park on the complaint of the security staff of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore.

According to details, it has been alleged that locks of the park gates were broken and people forcibly entered inside. Both cases have been filed at the Lari Adda Police Station including sections of interference in official work, vandalism and serious threats.

On the other hand, the safety grill of the Minar-e-Pakistan is broken and there are piles of garbage and broken chairs at the Greater Iqbal Park following the public gathering hosted by PDM – an alliance of eleven opposition parties against the government.

Addressing the rally on Sunday (yesterday), PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced a long march in late January or early February and said that opposition will take the resignations in hand during long march.

He said that this political struggle is for free democratic atmosphere in Pakistan. Power will be in the hands of people in the future, the system of rigging will not work.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the fake government came into power due to the umpire’s finger and the PDM is challenging the facilitators of the puppet government to give people their right.

He said that he was very happy to address the heart of Punjab in Lahore as late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto founded his party from this city.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the rulers who dared the Pakistan Democratic Movement to fill the venue in their pharoah-like tone should come and behold the Minar-e-Pakistan.

She said that thousands of people couldn’t find place at the Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that even entire areas surrounding the venue are full.