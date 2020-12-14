HYDERABAD   -  The Hyderabad police have recovered a boy who was allegedly kidnapped three months ago from the limits of Cantt police station.

The ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain told the media on Sunday that 14-year old Shakir Arain was recovered from Badin district.

He added that the police had also arrested a suspect, identified as Zulfiqar, during the raid to recover the boy.

The ASP said the boy’s father Mushtaq Arain registered a FIR of the incident three days ago.

According to him, the suspect was traced with the help of his call records.

He said the suspect, who is also a daily wage earner at an oil and gas company, kept changing cities as the police traced his presence in Karachi, Hyderabad and Tandojam before nabbing him from Badin.

 

