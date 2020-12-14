Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police will observe week-long cleanliness campaign and to ensure clean environment at police stations, offices, residential barracks as well as proper maintenance of cars and motorbikes, informed a police spokesman on Sunday. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has issued instructions to all police officials to observe cleanliness campaign for one week and to further ensure clean working environment in future too.

Supervisory officers have been directed to monitor cleanliness arrangements during the week and to maintain proper clean atmosphere in coming days.

To ensure success of this campaign, Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi visited various police stations and directed for neat environment at offices and barracks. He said that cleanliness is integral part of our faith and it would also help police to leave its positive image among others.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed would also conduct surprise visit of police station and observe environment there, he maintained.