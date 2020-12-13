Share:

New Zealand on brink of victory in Test, series

WELLINGTON (Agencies): New Zealand’s bowlers again ripped through West Indies’ batting lineup to push them to the brink of a comprehensive victory in the second and final Test as they reduced the tourists to 244-6 in their second innings at the end of the third day on Sunday. Bad light forced the players off the Basin Reserve about an hour before the scheduled end and umpires called play off just before the set time. Captain Jason Holder was on 60 and Joshua Da Silva 25 not out as West Indies managed to push the game into a fourth day but they are in danger of another heavy defeat when they return on Monday, still trailing New Zealand by 85 runs. The hosts scored 460 in their first innings with Henry Nicholls notching his highest Test score of 174. The visitors were dismissed for 131 in their first innings early on Sunday and New Zealand captain Tom Latham had little hesitation in enforcing the follow on. Opener John Campbell (68) and Shamarh Brooks (36) provided some early resistance in their second innings with an 89-run stand for the third wicket. Holder brought up his ninth Test half century. Boult finished the day with 3-75 in the second.

Pak-Afghan Int’l Martial Arts event ends in a draw

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The SA Group-endorsed International Martial Arts Competition between Pakistan and Afghanistan ended in a draw. The international event at SA Gardens was scheduled to feature seven players from Pakistan and Afghanistan, but due to one player’s fitness issues, there were six fights, three of which saw Pakistani players excelling while the players of the visiting Afghanistan team also won in three fights, ending the competition in a 3-3 draw. SA Group Chairman Sohail Afzal Malik was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the players.

Verstappen wins processional Abu Dhabi GP

ABU DHABI (Agencies): Max Verstappen cruised to victory for Red Bull in Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday as champions Mercedes endured an uncharacteristic off day. The Dutchman, starting from pole, led every lap of what turned out to be a processional race to cross the line 15.9 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas. World champion Lewis Hamilton, who struggled with the balance of his car throughout the race, was third on his return from a COVID-19-enforced absence.

Basit bats Lahore United Club to win

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Lahore United Club beat Golden Star Club by 8 wickets to enter the semifinals of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. Golden Star Club were all out for 131 in 29.4 overs with Abdul Samad hitting 28 and Meer Saeed 27. Hafiz Suleman grabbed 3/25 and Hussain Ali 3/30. Lahore United replied strongly and chased the target losing just 2 wickets in 23 overs. Basit Ali hammered unbeaten 49 and Ahmad Sultan 46. Basit Ali was named player of the match.