PPP leader Shehla Raza was slammed on social media for sharing a picture of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi's funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan and stating that it was the PDM's jalsa in Lahore from the other day.

Shehla Raza had taken to Twitter and written that the "selected" (referring to PM Imran Khan) knew about the huge crowd in Lahore and had started making arrangements to keep himself busy with other activities in future.

"Dhoop may beth ker bhi waqt guzara (He also sent plenty of time outside in the sun)," she wrote, referring to PM Imran Khan's pictures from early Sunday where he could be seen feeding his dogs.

Shehla Raza shared an image from the funeral of TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, claiming it to be from today’s PDM event.