Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has termed opposition’s public gathering in Lahore a flop show.

In a tweet today (Monday), he said the public has rejected the narrative of the opposition parties.

The Minister said PDM leaders were perturbed due to non-participation of people from Lahore and Punjab.

He recalled that poisonous language was used against armed forces in Gujranwala rally, the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam was desecrated in Karachi and anti-Pakistan slogans were used in Quetta gathering regretted that residents of Lahore were declared traitors at Minar-Pakistan.

On the other hand, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced a long march in late January or early February and said that opposition will take the resignations in hand during long march.

He said that this political struggle is for free democratic atmosphere in Pakistan. Power will be in the hands of people in the future, the system of rigging will not work.

Addressing a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said the wounds are deepening. The element of anger and resentment is growing. We have to live as a nation.