Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday submitted his resignation in the Bilawal House following Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) call.

The resignation is handwritten and has been received at the chairman secretariat. Over sixty members of Sindh assembly from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have tendered their resignations so far.

It is pertinent here to mention that PPP had earlier directed its Sindh assembly members to hand over their resignations - as a part of PDM's anti-government campaign - to party leadership till December 14.