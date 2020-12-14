Share:

Peshawar - The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accelerated work on a comprehensive project to bring about 6.5 million poor and under privileged families under the government’s landmark Sehat Insaf Cards programme by January 31.

Under the historic pro-poor initiative of the PTI government, the KP Health Department has accelerated efforts to provide free health services to around 40 million persons, senior citizens, children, persons with disabilities (PWD) and women by January 31 next year across the province. According to a KP Health Department official, an inclusive implementation mechanism has been prepared for execution of Sehat Insaf Cards programme on ground in all divisions of the province.

“First phase of Sehat Insaf Cards plus programme has already been started in six districts of Malakand Division and its second phase would be extended to others divisions by January 31, 2021 for which all arrangements are being completed.”

Following its inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Swat district on November 6, the KP government has expedited efforts to implement this historic health insurance programme throughout the province under which a poor patient suffering from heart, cancer, kidney and others chronic diseases would get free treatment up to Rs1 million per year in any panelled government or private sectors hospital in Pakistan.

Initially free healthcare services would be provided at 83 hospitals including 59 private and 24 public hospitals, he said and added that hospitals’ number would be increased up to 250 in the second stage of implementation in the province. He said all those families registered with NADRA would be facilitated from the programme and their computerised national identity cards would be considered as Sehat Insaf Cards.

In Peshawar region, the official said, the programme would be launched by December 31 and entire southern districts by January 31, 2021.

Professional training to doctors, nurses and paramedics in almost all major hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic were provided and computerised healthcare system, treatment and medical facilities in Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex at Peshawar had remained unmatched during the pandemic.

Resultantly, most of affected patients of COVID-19 had fully recovered from the infectious disease and lives of many were saved due to unprecedented services of doctors and other health professionals during first phase of COVID 19 crisis.

The PTI government has spent billions of rupees on strengthening of healthcare system besides upgradation of medical facilities including construction of new wards, upgradation of testing labs, installation of modern health machinery, introduction of computerised healthcare system at LRH and others major hospitals in Peshawar. A hefty amount of Rs18 billion were earmarked for Sehat Insaf Cards programme by the government, he said.

COVID-19 test laboratories were established in almost all diviions headquarters of KP where high dependency units (HDU) and ICUs for critical patients of COVID-19 were established in first phase of the pandemic, which were providing quality treatment to the patients. A Telemedicine Service (TS) has been launched at public sectors hospitals in Peshawar where coronavirus suspects were provided free consultation services by specialist doctors at home.

After coming into power in 2013 and later regained power with two-third majority in 2018 general elections, the PTI government had accorded highest priority to revamp the outdated healthcare system in KP by introducing scores of reforms and projects in public sector hospitals to provide quality and affordable health services to all in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

For the first time in the history of the province, full autonomy with complete authority in promotions, recruitments, equipment and accountability in health department and public sector hospitals was ensured as prior to 2013, there was no such autonomy and all recruitments, promotions, equipment and uplift programmes were decided by non expert bureaucrats and politicians that made negative effects on health service delivery in the past.

The PTI government has introduced by-laws under which working hours in public sector hospitals were aligned with modern practice that had significantly improved health delivery system and efficiency of staff.

During past regimes, medical professionals were forced to perform long-hour duties without financial incentives while doctors were allowed to serve only for five hours, which had created sense of deprivation among junior doctors, nurses, paramedics and thus its overall health delivery system has been badly affected in public sector hospitals.

To break the nexus of doctors and commission agents in pharmaceutical, medicines, laboratory, surgical companies, the PTI government has institutionalised private practice (IPP) within public sector hospitals including LRH, KTH, HMC at Peshawar where private patients were being treated by senior consultants on affordable fee as compared to Dabgari Gardens, a hub of private medical practitioners and laboratories, which was a source of minting money from poor patients in the name of quality treatment.

Online telephonic system has been established to improve coordination among public sector hospitals besides life saving equipment to doctors and paramedics and corona testing kits on reasonable prices were ensured to contain the viral disease.

As result of PTI government reforms and timely actions, he said coronavirus was controlled in the first phase in KP and casualty figure remained very low as compare to others neighbouring and European countries despite better healthcare resources.

The official urged people to use masks while going to public places and wash hands with soaps on regular intervals to avoid contraction of the virus and make their loved one safe.