Khartoum-Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived Sunday in Addis Ababa at a time when his country is hosting some 50,000 refugees who have fled fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The influx comes as Sudan faces a political transition since last year’s ouster of strongman president Omar al-Bashir and an economic crisis marked by rapid inflation and rising poverty.

“Arrived at Addis Ababa today to meet with PM @AbiyAhmedAli”, the Sudanese premier wrote on his Twitter account, referring to his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed.

“I look forward to having productive discussions on political, humanitarian and security matters of common concern that serve the future of peace, stability and prosperity for our two sisterly nations and the region.”

Abiy in turn tweeted pictures of him meeting Hamdok at the airport. The Sudanese prime minister, who was to stay in Ethiopia for two days, was accompanied by a large military and security delegation.

When fighting in Tigray broke out more than a month ago, Hamdok called on his Ethiopian counterpart to engage in negotiations with his opponents, and for African mediation to resolve the conflict. Thousands have been killed, according to the International Crisis Group, and around 50,000 people have fled to refugee camps across the border in Sudan.