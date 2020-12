Share:

KARACHI - A Lahore-bound flight XY-317 of Flynas Airline from Riyadh, a domestic airline of Saudi Arabia, was landed at Karachi International Airport as the foggy conditions did not permit the airline to land at Allama Iqbal International Airline of Lahore on Sunday. Another flight of Airblue from Jeddah to Lahore PA-4711 was also landed at Karachi International Airport. Flights delayed from Lahore Airport: to Riyadh XY-318, to Abu Dhabi EY-243, to IstanbulTK-715, to Abu Dhabi Etihad Airline.