FADED star Paris Hilton has proposed to her toyboy beau River Viiperi, according to a new report.

The reality star, 31, she’s ready to settle down with the dashing Spanish model, 21, who she has dated since the pair met during New York’s Fashion Week in September.

“Paris asked for River’s hand because so many of her friends are engaged or already married with kids, and she didn’t want to be some sad, old loser left on the shelf,” revealed a pal.

“It’s incredibly impulsive because they’ve only been together a few months, but Paris believes River is the one. He’s given her an enthusiastic yes, but they’re keeping the engagement quiet for now. Paris can see he’s a good influence. He’s very easygoing and knows how to calm her down when something annoys her. She feels her wild-child days are behind her and wants the comfort that comes with marriage. Paris feels she has finally found Mr. Right, even if he is a decade younger.” –SS