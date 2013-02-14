



ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has directed the Sindh Election Commissioner to address the grievances of individuals about door-to-door verification of their votes in the presence of armed forces in Karachi and submit report in this regard within two weeks.

The court has also asked Attorney General for Pakistan to appear before it today (Thursday) over the matter for evolving mechanism about casting the votes of overseas Pakistanis.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, heard several petitions, filed by different political parties about the verification of voters in Karachi. The court has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that verification of voters must be carried out in view of its December 5, 2012 order and this exercise should be meaningful.

During the hearing, counsel for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Munir Paracha submitted affidavit on behalf of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh regarding door-to-door verification of voters in the presence of armed forces in Karachi. According to the affidavit, the verification process is being carried out in view of December 5, 2012 order. On the other hand, counsel for PTI chairman Imran Khan, Hamid Khan also submitting another affidavit on behalf of a lady Tehseen Fatima has contradicted the ECP’s claims that the verification process is going on smoothly.

She has alleged that MQM workers had hijacked the verification process of voter lists in Karachi as two workers of that party came at her home on February 1 for that purpose. She also disclosed the name of two MQM workers in her petition.

Meanwhile, other political parties have also submitted the same nature of complaint before the bench that the ECP’s staffs had been hijack by MQM. The chief justice, however, told the representatives of political parties that the ECP’s affidavit regarding this matter had come before them, therefore, they would relay over it.

He said if the provincial Election Commissioner would submit false affidavit regarding the implementation of its December 5, 2012 order then they might also take action against him.

Likewise, counsel for ECP Paracha said that exercise about the verification of voters is still continued and if anyone had grievance in this regard then they would address his concerns.

It is to be noted that most of major political parties namely Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami have expressed concerns regarding the transfer of 2.7 millions voters from Karachi to other areas of the country as they had already also requested the SC to carry out proper and complete door-to-door verification process of electoral rolls in Karachi.