LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday presided over a high-level meeting here which reviewed law and order situation in the province.

The meeting granted approval to increasing the amount of financial assistance for the martyrs of prisons department from Rs3 million to Rs10 million, granting of allowance to the jail department employees completing elite training and recruitment of head wardens and wardens. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Col. (Retd) Shujja Khanzada, Advisor Rana Maqbool, IG Police, Secretaries Home, Prosecution, Information departments as well as officials concerned were present.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that Pakistan is passing through a critical phase and all-out measures are being taken to further improve law and order. He said that protection of life and property of citizens is the key responsibility of the state, and more resources would be provided to police for this purpose. He directed police to perform its responsibilities efficiently and spare no effort for protecting life and property of the citizens.

The CM said that the capacity of Anti-Terrorism Force would be increased and modern training would be arranged for its officials. He said that recruitment process in Anti-Terrorism Force has been made highly transparent. He directed that recruitment to Prisons Department to be carried out in a transparent manner. He directed the structuring of Anti-Terrorism Department to be completed as soon as possible. He said that effective measures should be taken for curbing of mobile phones in prisons. He said that a vigilant eye be maintained on entry and exit points of the province. Shahbaz Sharif said that responsibilities have been delegated to Elite Force in accordance with its charter.

A detailed briefing was given to the meeting on capacity building and restructuring of Anti-Terrorism Department, better use of Elite Force and performance of Prisons Department.