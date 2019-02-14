Share:

Rawalpindi - A seminar titled ‘Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan Envoy of Peace’ was organized by department of Islamic Studies at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, was the chief guest while Vice-Chancellor (VC) FJWU, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz, the faculty members and students also attended the seminar. VC FJWU, in her welcome address, said women are envoys of peace, as mothers, wives, sisters and daughters in family settings and as professionals in workplaces, they shape the values of community members, they are a potential bearer of peaceful messages in communities.

Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), elaborated the journey of Paigham e Pakistan and told that it commenced with a muster of religious scholars at IRI in program on reconstruction of Pakistani society where a decree was announced against terrorism.

He told that after the launch of Paigham e Pakistan, this program was the continuity of that effort. The women are the ‘influencers’ and ‘change-makers’ in a society as well as an integral part of a sustainable nation-building exercise. ‘Women constitute half of the population of our country and therefore have a significant role to play in societal development.

He said they have different roles being envoys of peace. It’s a platform to make them believe in themselves and utilize their power to bring change in the thinking of the younger generation. Dr Fahmida Mirza, while talking, said it’s a platform to make them believe in themselves and utilize their power to bring change in the thinking of the younger generation. The aim is to empower women with the hope that by empowering them it will change the dynamics of their homes and communities, and eventually lead to the promotion of peace and tolerance, she said. Event was coordinated by Dr Shahzadi Pakeeza Assistant Professor Islamic Studies and Dr Syed AftabAlam, Assistant Professor Islamic Studies.

Seminar was based on four sessions given by assistant professors and professor of different universities Dr. Sobia Masood National Institute Of Psychology, QAU, Dr Iffat Rohail, Foundation University, Nimra Ishfaq National Institute of Psychology QAU, and Orientation on Department by Dr Farkhanda Zia of IIIU Female Campus and member of IIC.

Meanwhile, a Mehfil-e-Mushahira was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here. On the occasion, famous poet Nusrat Zaidi was the chief guest while Dr Nisar Turabi, Tabinda Masood, Sabeen Younis and Rukhsana Nazi also attended the Mehfil-e-Mushahira.