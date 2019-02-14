Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the security and administrative high ups in Larkana district to trace culprits behind the killing of three labourers in Larkana.

He further said that killing of Irshad Ranjhani, who was killed in Karachi Bhens Colony in alleged robbery bid, should not be given a linguistic colour instead it was a crime against humanity in which the injured person was not given treatment and was left lying at the spot to die.

The chief minister while talking to media during his visit to Tando Bago after inaugurating Mir Ghulam Mohammad Talpur Degree College, said that he had nothing to do with the nationality with which Irshad Ranajhani belonged to and which language he was speaking but the way he was killed in cold blood was a crime against humanity, an open challenge to the writ of the government and seemed to be no respect for law of the lad. “I’ll not spare anybody who would take law into his hand,” he said.

Shah said that he has felt that some unscrupulous elements were trying to give linguistic colour to the murder of Irshad Ranajhani. “This is not a linguistic issue but it was a crime against humanity and the law has taken its due course,” he said and added “now body would be allowed to create hatred in the society,” he said and went on saying the people living in Sindh irrespective of the language they were speaking and the religion they were practicing were Sindhis and they were his brothers and their life and property would be protected accordingly.

Talking about the murder of three labourers at Larkana, Murad Shah said that it was an inhuman act and he had directed the police to unearth the culprits and register cases against them under anti-terrorism act. “I would not allow them to destroy peace and tranquility in the province,” he said and told the media that he had directed Commissioner and DIG Larkana to contact to the heirs of the deceased and make necessary arrangements to shift their bodies to their respective villages. “I have asked the DIG to send his police team with the bodies to their villages and offer condolence with them on behalf of him,” he said and also directed him to assure them [aggrieved families] that the culprits would be brought to book.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also vehemently condemned casualties resulted after blatant use of fire arm in Naudero.

While expressing his concern over loss of lives, the PPP chairman said that the loss of lives of innocent people has deeply saddened him.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the Sindh government and law enforcement authorities to take appropriate steps for immediate arrest of the perpetrators and take them to task.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has also expressed his concerns over increasing law and order situation in the province and said that he is once again sensing wave of killings in the province on the basis of linguistics.

“The provincial government is unable to control law and order situation and seems helpless before this wave of killings,” he said and added that political activists including that of the PTI were also attacked in the city.

He said that it was unfortunate that the chief minister instead of supporting its law enforcing authorities is trying to pressurize them. “PTI will not left the people of province on the mercy of killers and demand an indiscriminate action against those responsible of violent incidents in the province,” he said.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party Karachi Chapter chief Shahi Syed on Wednesday telephoned Grand Democratic Alliance leader Ayaz Lateef Palejo and asked him to play his role in subduing the effect of recent killings in the province.

Palijo assured Syed that people belonging from all communities are living in the province like brothers. “Those behind the incident should be arrested on immediate basis,” he demanded.

Shahi Syed later while condemning the killing of three labourers in Larkana, said that conspiracy is being hatched in the guise of Irshad Ranjhani murder to disrupt law and order situation in the province.

“Ranjhani case is under probe and the court has to decide over the matter,” he said. The ANP leader said that Sindh is the land of Sufis and conspiracy to incite hatred on the basis of linguistics would be foiled.

Grand Democratic leader and PML-F MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi also condemned killings in Larkana and demanded the government to immediately arrest the culprits behind the incident.