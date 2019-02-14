Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that as many 69 schools/ rehabilitation centres have been working across the province.

This he said while addressing a ceremony of disturbing of 100 wheelchairs to special persons here at a local non-governmental organization office at Saddar Karachi.

These schools and rehabilitation centres are providing free education, vocational training and other facilities to special children.

He added: “Sindh government is trying hard to implement five percent job quota for special persons in public and private sectors and we are making efforts to provide vocational training to these special persons according to market based requirements to enable them effective citizen of the society.”

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was sure that unless we all stakeholders worked together on one page, we would not be able to get our objective. He said that to give vocational training to special persons was the need of the hour and we intended to provide them vocational training according to their tendency and capacity.

Syed Qasim said that special persons were an essential part of the society and in all civil societies they had been treated well and special resources were also allocated for them as well so that they could perform their routine work properly. He assured that data on special persons was being collected so resources might be mobilized according to the need.