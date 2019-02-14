Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final results of intermediate (F.A) spring, 2018’s exam.

It has been placed at the University’s official website. According to Controller Exams, result of BA and other programs also will be announced soon.

The results’ declaration is well before the closing of admissions’ date of spring semester 2019.

This facilitates the continuing and fresh students to take admission in the next programme. The last date for the ongoing admissions is March 5.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the 44 regional offices all over the country to take all possible measures assisting the aspiring candidates in the admission process.