Runway of the Allama Iqbal International Airport has been reopened after completing its patchwork. Spokesman for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Wednesday, civil engineers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) completed patch work in a record time of two hours. The runway closed for air traffic for two hours from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Meanwhile, airlines and passengers were informed about the reason of delay of flights.–