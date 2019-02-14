Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan will be produced before an accountability court in Lahore on Friday in the case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income and offshore companies.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will request the court to remand the suspect to its custody for another 15 days.

Accountability court judge Najamul Hassan will hear the case. NAB prosecutor Waris Ali will give arguments on plea for extension in physical remand.

An accountability court had on February 7 remanded the PTI leader and former Punjab minster for nine days to the NAB custody in assets beyond known sources of income case. The court had directed the anti-graft watchdog to produce him on Feb 15.

It is pertinent to note that the PTI leader had tendered his resignation after being nabbed by the anti-graft watchdog on Feb 6.

The provincial lawmaker had been taken into custody when he appeared before the NAB for the hearing of two cases against him pertaining to offshore companies and assets beyond his sources of income.

His answers had failed to satisfy NAB officials during the inquiry, leading to his arrest.