ISLAMABAD - The annual sports/spring gala 2019 of Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) inaugurated by chief guest Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Dr Fehmida congratulated Punjab Group of Colleges for organising such an event and also appreciated the spirit of the participants. “It is good to see such a huge participation of girls in the sports event. From independence to the revival of democracy, from education to sports, women of Pakistan have always played a vital role.”

She underscored the importance of inculcating the values of ‘unity, faith and discipline’. She also mentioned that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is committed to provide maximum facilities for sports. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to promote sports in the country. After the 18th amendment, sports is a provincial subject and the federal government expects that provincial governments must take adequate measures to promote sports culture in their respective domains,” she added.

The Minister also suggested the administration of Punjab Group of Colleges to make it mandatory for all its campuses to have sufficient sports facilities.

She also advised the participants to keep the sportsman spirit alive and promote the name of the country. Later, Dr Fehmida minister marked the formal beginning of the sports/spring gala.