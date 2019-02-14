Share:

ISLAMABAD – Arifullah won bronze medal for Pakistan in Cadet U-14 category of Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament 2019 in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday. Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said: “Arifullah played exceptionally well and beat Turkish athlete in the quarterfinal. He was up against top Russian junior in the semifinals, where he did his best, but lost narrowly.” He said Arif is the product of the recently-held national championship in Islamabad. “Khubaib Foundation is taking care of Arif and helping him in pursuing his taekwondo career. Around 3,000 athletes of different countries are taking part on 10 mates in the championship.” He said they have sent seven athletes in different categories and results are highly encouraging. “When we compare, the opponents are very experienced and get round-the-year training, while we have been requesting Pakistan Sports Board since long to start training camps for at least selected group of players, as number of championships are coming thick and fast.