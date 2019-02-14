Share:

ISLAMABAD – Arsalan Football Club won the U-19 Futsal Tournament by beating Night Eagle Football Club by 1-0 at newly-constructed futsal hall. POF Board Chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M), inaugurated the futsal hall while Park and Library were inaugurated by Mrs Sadiq Ali. Station Engineer Department of POF constructed this state-of-the-art facility. After the match, Lt Gen Sadiq Ali distributed prizes of Rs 20,000 among the position holders. Haroon Saif Afridi of Arsalan Football Club was declared the best player. A large number of POF officers, staff and players attended the ceremony. POF Sports Control Board Secretary Asad Durrani presented tournament report and thanked the POF Board chairman on behalf of all the players for providing sport facilities to the players for their healthy activities and announced to arrange U-12 Futsal Tournament in March. Lt Gen Sadiq congratulated POF Sports Board for making the best arrangement for the tournament and advised the youngsters to take part in the healthy activities in their free time so that they may keep them away from negative activities.