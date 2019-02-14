Share:

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government and Community Development Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that strengthening of local bodies and transfer of powers to grassroots would bring real change in the country. He was chairing a meeting to review proposed LG Act on Wednesday. He said the present regime was determined to empower local bodies to extend basic facilities to the masses at doorsteps. The minister said that the law would enable people to identify own problems and resolve the same at own. He said that strengthening of local bodies would make democracy more beneficial and fruitful for the common man. He said that the proposed draft would soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for legislation.–