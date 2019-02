Share:

Changa Manga - Lesco staff, on directions issued by Lesco high-ups, has started a campaign against power theft in different villages of Changa Manga and adjacent areas.

The villages where crackdown on power pilferers was launched included Chak No 31, 32 and 33 (Dhoop Sary, Kot Jalal Din). The lesco staff registered dozens of cases against power pilferers and recovered tens of millions of rupees through detection bills.