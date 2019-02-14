Share:

BADIN - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government has failed to achieve its recovery targets due which the provincial government is facing financial crisis.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of new building of Mir Ghulam Mohammad Talpur Degree College in Tando Bago on Wednesday, the CM complained that the federal government was not giving Sindh its due share.

The chief minister however, said that inspite of it his government would meet its commitment of development. “I have brought my concerns in the knowledge of the federal government to improve the efficiency of the FBR, otherwise the size of divisible pool would narrow down further and cause massive damage to the development endeavor of the provinces,’ he said while talking to media at a college inauguration in Tando Bago, Badin. He disclosed that 82 percent of the provincial government budget was provided by the federal government from the divisible pool, straight transfers etc. “If the federal government fails to achieve its revenue collection targets ultimately the provincial governments would suffer,” he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that when the name of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and his name had appeared in the JIT report the chief justice had questioned the FIA veracity of the report. The chief justice had directed the FIA to take out the name of Chairman PPP and the chief minister from the report but these directives were not translated into the judgment.

“We have challenged the JIT and it has become controversial and it has lost its credibility,” he said.

Secretary College Education Parvez Sehar briefed the chief minister about the college project.

The college project was launched in 2008 and became too late to complete. The chief minister taking its serious view had allocated full budget for this project and finally it was completed last month. The college has started functioning.

The chief minister visited different classes and offices and interacted with the boys and girls students.

Addressing the principal of the college, Shah said that Badin had been the city educationists who established schools, sent students abroad for higher education gave scholarships. “Now, I want you [Principal] to revive the legacy of Khanbahadur Ghulam Mohammad Talpur, Mir Bande Ali Talpur and such other educationists by providing quality education.”

The chief minister while attending the 100-year celebration of the school organised by old boys association who the chief minister termed ‘old men association,’ also visited the old building, the classes, the labs, the library and the mess and announced to revive the old building by involving heritage experts.

Murad Ali Shah while addressing the gathering said that Sindh was the seat of learning but now they were struggling to revive their old glory. He added that Mir Ghulam Mohammad was Sir Syed of Badin where he established a boarding school. The boys school was functioning successfully but the girls school came to standstill because it had no female teacher.

Mir Ghulam Mohammad Khan Talpur not only found a lady teacher in Hyderabad but had shifted her along with her family to Badin and settled her just for sake of Girls education. “This was the dedication and devotion to the cause of education of the people,” he lauded.

Shah said that he had visited Tando Bago which is one of the oldest and historical cities of the province. He announced to reconstruct all its roads, drainage and beautify the two. “We are facing shortage of funds but I would spare some [funds] for Tando Bago,” he vowed.

He also announced to provide best health facilities in Tando Bango by improving its hospital. “We are running DHQ Badin on PPP mode successfully and would try to replicate a similar arrangement in Tando Bago,” Murad Shah said.

Talking about irrigation issues, the chief minister said that Badin was located in the tail-end of the river system, therefore the people of Badin was perpetually facing water shortage. As a matter of fact, the province of Sindh was facing water shortage, and Badin being the tail-ender was at its worst situation. He vowed to improve canal system in Badin so that every grower, big or small could get his proper share.